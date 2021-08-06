Fearless 40: Fountain Lake Cobras

FOUNTAIN LAKE, Ark. — The Fearless 40 is getting you set for the high school football season with 40 previews in 40 days. We are 20 teams down with 20 to go. Today we preview Fountain Lake.

The Cobras went 4-5 in 2020 season. Two of those games were nail biters, lost by a total of four points, within spitting distance of 6-3.

Head Coach Kenny Shelton is returning a lot of starters off of last year’s team. He says he’s feeling good about having them but there’s always the lingering worry of injuries.

“Injuries really hit us about midway through the season, but we were much improved over the previous year,” Shelton said. “Right now the biggest issue is just staying healthy.”

He said that there have been some injuries in team camps and that the lack of depth is going to be the teams biggest problem.

“Talent wise, we feel like we can compete in our conference and make a good little run,” Shelton said.