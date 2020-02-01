Fearless Friday 2019 High School Football Awards

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

𝘽𝙀𝙎𝙏 𝙍𝙐𝙉

𝘒𝘌𝘕𝘋𝘌𝘓 𝘎𝘐𝘝𝘌𝘕𝘚 — 𝘓𝘐𝘛𝘛𝘓𝘌 𝘙𝘖𝘊𝘒 𝘊𝘏𝘙𝘐𝘚𝘛𝘐𝘈𝘕

𝘽𝙀𝙎𝙏 𝘾𝘼𝙏𝘾𝙃

𝘔𝘈𝘙𝘓𝘖𝘕 𝘊𝘙𝘖𝘊𝘒𝘌𝘛𝘛 — 𝘚𝘌𝘈𝘙𝘊𝘠

𝘽𝙀𝙎𝙏 𝙄𝙉𝙏𝙀𝙍𝘾𝙀𝙋𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉

𝘙𝘏𝘌𝘛𝘛 𝘉𝘖𝘏𝘈𝘕𝘈𝘕 — 𝘚𝘛𝘜𝘛𝘛𝘎𝘈𝘙𝘛 𝘋𝘉

𝘽𝙀𝙎𝙏 𝙎𝙋𝙀𝘾𝙄𝘼𝙇 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈𝙎 𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔 

𝘙𝘖𝘕𝘈𝘓𝘋 𝘙𝘜𝘚𝘚𝘌𝘓𝘓 — 𝘗𝘐𝘕𝘌 𝘉𝘓𝘜𝘍𝘍

𝘽𝙀𝙎𝙏 𝙎𝙋𝙀𝘾𝙄𝘼𝙇 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈𝙎 𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔

𝘑𝘖𝘌 𝘏𝘐𝘔𝘖𝘕 — 𝘗𝘜𝘓𝘈𝘚𝘒𝘐 𝘈𝘊𝘈𝘋𝘌𝘔𝘠

𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙔𝙀𝘼𝙍

𝘛𝘈𝘌𝘝𝘐𝘖𝘕 𝘊𝘜𝘕𝘕𝘐𝘕𝘎𝘏𝘈𝘔 — 𝘚𝘠𝘓𝘝𝘈𝘕 𝘏𝘐𝘓𝘓𝘚

𝙈𝙄𝙏𝘾𝙃 𝙋𝙀𝙏𝙍𝙐𝙎 𝘼𝙒𝘼𝙍𝘿

𝘑𝘖𝘏𝘕𝘚𝘖𝘕 𝘎𝘜𝘛𝘏𝘙𝘐𝘌 — 𝘚𝘌𝘈𝘙𝘊𝘠

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss