Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Pelosi announces Trump impeachment probe
Top Stories
Mass flu vaccine clinic Thursday at Arkansas State Fair Grounds
Pelosi expected to announce impeachment probe into Trump
More Democrats now lining up for Trump impeachment probe
Operation Quack Attack: 15 arrests in south Arkansas
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Rendon, Nats win doubleheader opener 4-1, eliminate Phillies
Top Stories
Blues acquire defenseman Justin Faulk in trade with ‘Canes
Top Stories
History lesson: Coleman learns from past, tries to move on
Nets: Injured Kevin Durant likely won’t play this season
NHL teams aim to fill arenas, drawing fans away from screens
Goldschmidt hits HR in Arizona return, Cards top D-backs 9-7
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Fearless Friday Underground for Week 4
Local Sports
Posted:
Sep 24, 2019 / 03:47 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 24, 2019 / 03:47 PM CDT
Special Reports
Arkansas Crime Watch
Terrell Talk
Keep On Amazing
The CW Arkansas
Arkansas Professionals
More Don't Miss