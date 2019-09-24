Fearless Friday Underground for Week 4

WACO, Texas (News release) - The Texas Sports Hall of Fame (TSHOF), in conjunction with the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame and the Little Rock Touchdown Club, is proud to announce nine new members from the University of Arkansas into its 2019 class of inductees for the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame: John Barnhill (football/administration, deceased), Delmonica Dehorney-Hawkins (basketball), Paul Donovan (track & field) Bruce James (football), Scott Hastings (men's basketball), Johnny Ray (baseball), Jon Richardson (football, deceased), Glen Rose (basketball / football / coach, deceased), Lisa Sparks-Walker (track & field).

Sponsored by the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, the Southwest Conference (SWC) Hall of Fame induction ceremony and luncheon will be held at the Double Tree Hotel, 424 W. Markham Street, Little Rock, AR 72201 on Monday, November 11th from 1 am-1pm. Visit https://lrtouchdown.com/reservations or call Debbie Wyman with the Little Rock Touchdown Club at 501-690-3944 to reserve event tickets and to access sponsorship information. Tickets are $25 each.