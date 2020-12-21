Feleipe Franks Named Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of Year Semifinalist

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas redshirt senior QB Feleipe Franks has been named one of 14 semifinalists for the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award, as announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America in conjunction with The Associated Press and Fiesta Bowl Organization.

Sam Pittman is pleased with how Franks has played this season. Franks was injured against LSU and missed the Missouri game.

“Well, he’s healthy, so he’s ready to play,” Pittman said. “I’m really proud of him. I think there will be an announcement in a day or two about something else that he was awarded. I’m really proud of him and what he’s done. To come over here and believe in us and choose us, and do what he’s done as a captain, just a really great year for him, our team, and for my future, that I was able to meet a guy like him.”

Franks transferred to Arkansas from Florida as a grad transfer. This season in nine games, Franks has completed 163 of 238 passes for 2,107 yards, 17 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He has also rushed 105 times for 204 yards and a touchdown.

In the third game of the 2019 season versus Kentucky, while playing for Florida, Franks suffered a dislocated ankle that contained a fracture. He missed the remainder of the 2019 season and began a six-to-nine-month recovery. He transferred to Arkansas, won the starting job, and guided the Razorbacks to their most SEC wins since 2016.

Franks and offensive lineman Myron Cunningham have been selected to play in the East-West Shrine game as well.

Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award Semi-Finalists

Jarek Broussard, Sophomore, RB, Colorado

Evan Finegan, Junior, P, Buffalo

Feleipe Franks, Redshirt Senior, QB, Arkansas

Jake Funk, Senior, RB, Maryland

Daelin Hayes, Senior, DE, Notre Dame

Collin Hill, Senior, QB, South Carolina

Kenneth Horsey, Sophomore, OL, Kentucky

Silas Kelly, Senior, LB, Coastal Carolina

Eric Kendzior, Redshirt Senior, DL, Louisiana Tech

Dylan Moses, Senior, LB, Alabama

Kyle Pugh, Senior, LB, Northern Illinois

Tylan Wallace, Senior, WR, Oklahoma State

Rashad Weaver, Senior, DL, Pittsburgh

James Wiggins, Senior, S, Cincinnati

The three winners will be selected by a vote of Associated Press college football writers and announced on January 2, 2021 in conjunction with the PlayStation® Fiesta Bowl.