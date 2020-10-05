Feleipe Franks Ranked Among SEC’s Top Passers in Week 2 According to PFF

FAYETTEVILLE — Feleipe Franks helped lead the University of Arkansas to a 21-14 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night in Davis Wade Stadium.

In the game, Franks completed 20 of 28 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns while also adding eight yards on the ground. According to Pro Football Focus, Franks had the fourth highest passer ranking in the SEC on Saturday.

Highest passer rating among SEC QBs this week:



1. Matt Corral, Ole Miss – 152.2

2. Mac Jones, Alabama – 138.4

3. Kyle Trask, Florida – 126.1

4. Feleipe Franks, Arkansas – 117.0 pic.twitter.com/TePyIxYesA — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 4, 2020

Franks clearly outplayed Mississippi State’s K.J. Costello who was picked off three times by the Arkansas secondary. Franks transferred to Arkansas at midterm as a grad transfer from Florida. Following the win Saturday night, Franks was quick to credit his teammates on offense for the success.

“Yeah, I think just getting the run game going it helped us out as an offense a lot,” Franks said. “And then I think the offensive line did a great job today creating those gaps. Rakeem (Boyd) did a great job and Tre (Smith) did a great job coming in after he went down. The O-line did a great job of creating gaps for the running backs to hit, and they hit them hard. Those guys, the O-line and running backs had a wonderful game in my opinion. I told y’all last week that I’m excited to watch our team grow and play and go out here and it’s important when you’re playing SEC football. The O-line had a great game as well as the running backs. They blocked and ran the ball.”

In addition, Franks heaped a lot of praise on Arkansas’ defense that limited the Air Raid to 14 points.

“It had me excited on the sideline,” Franks said. “Those guys do a great job. Coach (Barry) Odom, Coach (Sam) Carter, and all those guys on the defensive side of the ball do a great job getting those guys prepared to play. You could tell the energy inside the locker room before the game. Those guys are prepared, well coached. Just like our offense. We’re well coached and prepared to get out there and play. I think that’s important. It was a great feeling.

“Those guys played their tails off tonight. That’s two weeks in a row. Week in and week out, that’s what SEC football is all about. It’s just a testament to them. They played a really great game tonight. Being able to create turnovers. Get us the ball back especially in critical situations in the fourth quarter to be able to pull out that win. Those guys did a wonderful job tonight.”

Franks didn’t mind the cowbells that Mississippi State’s fans were ringing, but there was one aspect of the trip that worried him.

“Yeah, they were ringing them and at the same time you’re able to turn up to a certain decibel inside the stadium as well,” Franks said. “So it was fairly loud but at the same time we practiced that all week with the crowd noise, and our cadence during the crowd noise and those guys did a great job. Especially the O-line being able to play under those conditions. It isn’t easy to get a road SEC win at all. For those guys to come out here prepared, ready to play, excited. I keep on saying it but it’s exciting to watch. It really is because I know how hard those guys work throughout the week to prepare for situations like that. It’s not easy to prepare for crowd noise. It was pretty loud. Those cowbells are not quiet at all. Those guys being able to stay dialed in throughout the game and listen to the cadence the whole time.

“To answer your second question to be honest with you, I’m kind of afraid of planes to be honest. It’s not that bad of a flight back. I don’t want to get back to late, but it’ll be ok. It’s even better with a win.”

Franks’ head coach also praised the quarterback’s effort against the Bulldogs.

“He was tough,” Sam Pittman said. “He made some key first downs running the football, as well. Our protection for the most part was pretty solid. Those kids, they had gotten seven sacks the week before (only had three against Franks).

“I thought our kids held up pretty good for him. He’s tough, you know, and we had the one fumble down there. I believe it was just one. I don’t know. We lost it. We’ve got to do a better job there, but he’s a good leader. He’s a good quarterback. He’ll only get better in this system, I believe.”

In two games as a Razorback, Franks has completed 39 of 64 passes for 412 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

While he may be afraid of airplanes, Franks has shown no fear for anything on the football field. He made such an impression on his teammates in a short time that he was voted one of the team captains this season.