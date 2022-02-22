FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – First pitch at the Karbach Round Rock Classic has been moved up due to forecasted inclement weather in the area.

All three of the Razorbacks’ games at Dell Diamond, home of the Texas Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate Round Rock Express, will now begin earlier than originally planned. No. 2 Arkansas was scheduled to open the weekend against Indiana at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, in Round Rock, Texas, but first pitch in the ballgame is now set for 4 p.m.

The contest against No. 6 Stanford, originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, will instead get going at 4 p.m. that day. The Hogs’ finale in Round Rock against Louisiana, which was set for 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, will start at 4 p.m.

Karbach Round Rock Classic

4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25

vs. Indiana – FloBaseball

4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26

vs. No. 6 Stanford – FloBaseball

4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27

vs. Louisiana – FloBaseball