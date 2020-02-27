First-Place Little Rock Trojans Preview Thursday’s Matchup with ULM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Trojans were red-hot, winning seven straight, earlier this month. But two consecutive road losses in Texas slowed their roll.

A bounceback win vs Arkansas State got Little Rock back on track on Saturday. Their next test vs Louisiana-Monroe has Sun Belt Tournament implications: A win clinches a first or second-seed for the Trojans.

FOX16’s Nick Walters visited Little Rock’s practice on Wednesday to meet with the team. Head coach Darrell Walker, guard Markquis Nowell, and forward Kamani Johnson preview Thursday’s home game vs ULM.