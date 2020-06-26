Fishing with Frank: Episode 2

In collaboration Grizzly Man Outdoors and former Razorback Frank Ragnow, we are excited to debut, Fishing with Frank, a fishing segment geared towards Hog fans and outdoors-men alike.

Each week Friday we will release a new episode as Ragnow takes us on the water and gives his best fishing tips.

You can follow Frank on his social media platforms-

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TeamGrizzlyMan,

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGAg99X35iCt3PSQhLnnwyw

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/grizzlymanoutdoors/?hl=en