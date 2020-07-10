Fishing with Frank: Episode 4 – Ned Rid Catches Big Bass

In collaboration Grizzly Man Outdoors and former Razorback Frank Ragnow, we are excited to debut, Fishing with Frank, a fishing segment geared towards Hog fans and outdoors-men alike.

Each week Friday we will release a new episode as Ragnow takes us on the water and gives his best fishing tips.

This week Frank tells us more about using the ned rig and shows us just how successful you can be bagging several big bass in the process.

You can follow Frank on his social media platforms-

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TeamGrizzlyMan,

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGAg99X35iCt3PSQhLnnwyw

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/grizzlymanoutdoors/?hl=en