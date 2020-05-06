Five Prospects Arkansas Could Add to List of 2021 Commitments in Coming Weeks

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has five commitments for the Class of 2021 and could be adding more in the coming weeks.

All five commitments so far were prospects who attended a Junior Day either on Feb. 1 or March 7. The first three commitments were all instate prospects while the last two have been from out-of-state recruits.

Here’s five prospects who could be among the next group to choose Arkansas and the percentage of likelihood they choose Arkansas.

Keuan Parker, CB, 5-10, 170, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington — Talented defensive back who plays for one of the the top programs in Oklahoma. He has a Top 6 of Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, Baylor, SMU and Michigan State. Same school that sent Arkansas Felix Jones and others. A three-star recruit. He attended a Junior Day in Fayetteville before the COVID-19 forced a shutdown. (85 percent)

Markevious Brown, CB, 6-0, 170, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy — This talented four-star cornerback is friends with Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan the safety who committed on Sunday. Brown is highly recruited. He has SEC offers from such schools as Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Arkansas. Among the non-SEC offers are Penn State, Michigan, Miami, Florida State and many others. Arkansas’ Sam Carter offered on April 30. (35 percent)

I’m not rushing my commitment . Going where I’m needed & wanted . — Markevious Brown🙇🏽‍♂️²¹ (@Brown27Mark) April 14, 2020

Cameron Ball, DT, 6-5, 282, Atlanta (Ga.) Tri-Cities — This two-way standout can play on either side of the ball in college. Jimmy Smith is recruiting him for the Hogs. He recently released a Top 10 of Arkansas, Illinois, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, Minnesota and Mississippi State. He is also friends with Hamilton-Jordan. Like Brown, he hasn’t been able to attend a Junior Day at Arkansas. (60 percent)

Dreyden Norwood, CB, 6-1, 175, Fort Smith Northside — One of the top prospects in Arkansas in this class. He has his Top 5 of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Georgia, Notre Dame and Missouri. He has a cousin who plays for the Sooners. Norwood is a talented and versatile performer. He will likely play cornerback in college, but could play wide receiver or safety as well. (80 percent)

Lucas Coley, QB, 6-2, 197, San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian — This talented dual-threat quarterback was gonna make his commitment on Tuesday, but opted to wait. Clemson is evaluating him while Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech have extended offers this week. He reportedly is waiting to see what Clemson opts to do. Coley has Arkansas among his 30 offers prior to this week. He is friends with Hamilton-Jordan and it’s widely assumed that Coley was gonna commit to the Hogs prior to the delay. (50 percent)

BONUS: Here’s five more who attended one of the two Junior Days and could also join the Arkansas class eventually.

Erin Outley, TE, 6-4, 247, Little Rock Parkview (80 percent)

Javion Hunt, RB, 6-0, 205, Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert (50 percent)

Ketron Jackson, WR, 6-2, 185, Royse City (Texas) (85 percent)

Devon Manuel, OL, 6-8, 300, Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene (50 percent)

Michael Lunz, LB, 6-3, 230, Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin (60 percent)