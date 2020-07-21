Five Razorbacks Who Must Have Outstanding Seasons in 2020 (Defense)

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has a completely new staff on defense led by Barry Odom.

The Hogs will provide multiple looks to opposing offenses. Odom moved to Arkansas from Missouri where he was the head coach and owned a 4-0 record against the Hogs.

Here’s a look at five players who must have great seasons for the defense to be as good as it needs to be.

Jonathan Marshall, DT, Sr. — He played in 12 games last fall with no starts. Marshall finished with 17 tackles, eight solo, 4.5 for loss, 0.5 sack, three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. With both McTelvin Agim and TJ Smith gone it’s a must Marshall and some others step up.

Bumper Pool, LB, Jr. — The second-leading tackler on the Hogs behind on De’Jon Harris. Pool finished 2019 with 94 tackles, 6.5 for loss, 0.5 sack, five pass breakups and a quarterback hurry. Pool was heavily recruited out of high school and has shown why in college. He has a chance to be among the elite linebackers in the SEC in the next two seasons.

Joe Foucha, S, Jr. — Was third on the team in tackles last fall with 87 despite playing with an injury. He started all 12 games. He also added one tackle for loss, an interception, four pass breakups, a quarterback hurry and one recovered fumble. Could have a breakout season.

Montaric Brown, CB, Jr. — Could be one of the leaders on the team this fall. Came to Arkansas as a four-star safety, but has found his home at cornerback. He played in 10 games last fall starting each of them. He finished with 39 tackles, including 25 solo and showing he’s possibly the best open-field tackler on the team, one for loss, an interception, three pass breakups and one recovered fumble. Expect big things from him the next two seasons.

Jalen Catalon, S, R-Fr. — Some may scratch their head at this selection since he redshirted last fall. But in the open portions of practice Catalon was very talented. That left some reporters wondering why he wasn’t playing. He has a nose for the football and could be a great one for the Hogs. Is it too early to expect that in 2020? Possibly, but I feel he is one to certainly keep an eye on.

