Five Star Kijani Wright Begins Busy Week of On-Campus Visits for Hoop Hogs

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks began the month of June with a busy week hosting five nationally ranked prospects, and they’ll end the month with another high-traffic agenda hosting four more prized recruiting targets.

It starts today with an official visit from national Top 10 / 5-star prospect Kijani Wright followed by OVs from national Top 70 recruits Ramel Lloyd, Jr., and Jordan Walsh with an unofficial visit sprinkled in from national Top 50 prospect Zuby Ejiofor.

Here’s what the visit schedule looks like this week …

* 2022 Kijani Wright (6-9 forward, Windward School in California, national No. 8 / 5-star prospect according to 247Sports.com) will take an official visit to Arkansas on June 21-23.

* 2022 Ramel Lloyd, Jr. (6-6 combo guard, Sierra Canyon in California, composite national No. 67 / 4-star prospect) will take an official visit to Arkansas on June 22-24. Lloyd has recently taken OVs to Oregon, Georgetown, and Nebraksa. Lloyd will make his commitment announcement on Sunday, June 27.

* 2022 Zuby Ejiofor (6-9 forward, Garland, Texas, national No. 37 / 4-star prospect) will take an unofficial visit to Arkansas on June 24.

* 2022 Jordan Walsh (6-7 combo forward, Southern California Academy, ESPN national No. 32 / 4-star prospect) will take an official visit to Arkansas on June 24-26.

September visit …

* 2022 Nick Smith, Jr. (6-5 combo guard, national No. 22 / 4-star prospect according to 247Sports.com) has moved up his official visit to Arkansas to the weekend of Sept. 10-12, was previously set for mid-October. Smith has said he will announce his college choice on Nov. 20. He has either already taken or will take visits to: Alabama, Auburn, Georgetown, Kansas, and Oklahoma.

Previously visited …

* 2022 Kel’el Ware (7-0 forward / center, North Little Rock, national No. 29 / 4-star prospect according to 247Sports.com) took an official visit to Arkansas on June 1-3. Ware is also visiting Texas and Oregon.

* 2022 Derrian Ford (6-4 combo guard, Magnolia, composite national No. 38 / 4-star prospect) took an official visit to Arkansas on June 1-3.

* 2022 Joseph Pinion (6-6 wing, Morrilton, national No. 114 / 4-star prospect according to Rivals.com) took an unofficial visit to Arkansas on June 2. Pinion is committed to Arkansas.

* 2022 Barry Dunning, Jr. (6-6 small forward / wing, McGill-Toolen HS in Mobile, Ala., composite national No. 44 / 4-star prospect according to 247Sports.com) took an official visit to Arkansas on June 3-5. Dunning is set to announce his college decision on July 4 and will be choosing from a final four of Arkansas, Memphis, Ole Miss, and South Alabama. Dunning had set a June 21 visit date for Memphis with a visit date to Ole Miss pending.

* 2023 Layden Blocker (6-2 point guard, Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas, national No. 57 / 4-star prospect according to 247Sports.com) took an unofficial visit to Arkansas on June 5. Blocker has also visited Baylor and subsequently received an offer from the Bears.