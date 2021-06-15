Fordyce’s Carson Williams Enjoys Camp Experience at Arkansas

FAYETTEVIILLE — Fordyce offensive lineman Carson Williams was among the campers at Arkansas on Monday.

Williams, 6-4, 290, worked with Arkansas’ Cody Kennedy and was impressed with the camp.

“It was good today,” Williams said. “I saw a lot of things that I can take home and work on. I got a good experience out of this. Just add a really time today.”

What were some of the things you worked on that you can take home and improve on them?

“Definitely keep working on my footwork, keep working on my sets,” Williams said. “You can never work on your pass set too much. Another big thing was using my hands. Being able to punch and lock on is going to be a very big part of what I’m going to try and improve on next year.”

As far as recruiting, how many offers you have at this time?

“It’s four,” Williams said. “Right now ULM in Monroe, Middle Tennessee State, Ouachita Baptist and Air Force.”

You just took an unofficial visit to Air Force didn’t you or was it for a camp?

“It was kind of an optional thing,” Williams said. “Just a weekend to spend with the coaches and everything. There was a camp going on I decided not to participate. But it was just really fun weekend out there in Colorado. I loved it out there.”

What’s your thoughts on Colorado?

“It was beautiful,” Williams said. “It was amazing and coming from south Arkansas where there’s nothing, but trees and seeing mountains and being able to see the view was amazing. It was funny we left from the Academy and it was about 87 degrees. We started going up the mountain and by the time we got to the max point it was 51 degrees and snowing on us.”

As far as the rest of the summer what are your plans?

“Just keep working as much as I can,” Williams said. “I’ve got team camp coming up soon with Fordyce. Going to be working at the school a lot. I’m sure there’s more camps that I have planned, but just do as much as I can to get ready for the season. Trying to get in shape and be in best playing form I can be.”

Fordyce has won the past two state championships in Class 2A.