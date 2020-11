LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of Election Night, one of the brightest stars on an Arkansas small-town high school football team decided his future home. Ja’Quez Cross is a future Purdue Boilmaker.

Nick Walters takes a look at the talented two-way Fordyce athlete and hears about why the three-star senior chose Purdue. Also, what’s driving Cross and the unbeaten Redbugs as they pursue back-to-back 2A state championships.