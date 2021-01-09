Former Arkansas Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE — As first reporter by Rivals.com, senior linebacker Deon Edwards has entered the transfer portal.

Edwards was a fifth-year senior from Clermont (Fla.) Lake Minneola High School. He came to Arkansas in the Class of 2016.

This season, Edwards played in five games, had two tackles and recovered a fumble. He finishes his Arkansas career with 18 tackles, including 10 solo, 2.5 for loss and the fumble recovery.

He came to Arkansas as a safety, but switched to linebacker. He is able to play a sixth year at another school because of the NCAA allowing all seniors an extra season due to COVID.