Former Hog Distance Runner and coach Josphat Boit Named First Coach of NWACC Cross Country Program

BENTONVILLE, AR (Feb. 9, 2020) – NorthWest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) recently named former University of Arkansas Razorback athlete and coach, Josphat Boit, as the head coach for the college’s new men’s and women’s cross country program. The college plans to use its new spirit mark on cross country uniforms and for recruitment and marketing efforts.







​“I am excited to be named the first cross country coach for NWACC and I am honored to be welcomed as part of the NWACC family,” said Boit. “By adding cross country to the school’s offerings, the team will be a tremendous asset to the area, especially young talent looking to grow and develop both physically and mentally. There is so much potential in the area. I look forward to guiding and helping these athletes meet their goals.”







“We are so excited to have Coach Boit join the team at NWACC to lead the efforts in launching our cross country program. Coach comes to us with an amazing record of success as both a professional runner and collegiate champion with the Arkansas Razorbacks. We look forward to working with him and his staff to help put NWACC on the map as a competitor in the NJCAA ranks,” said NWACC Vice President of Student Services Dr. Todd Kitchen.







Boit has an impressive record as an athlete and as a coach. While a Razorback athlete, he won two NCAA national titles, eight All-America honors, six SEC titles, two SEC Athlete of the Year awards and was a 10-time All-SEC performer. Boit has also remained the second fastest 8K cross country performer in Arkansas and is one of three Razorbacks to win consecutive SEC individual titles.







After graduating from the University of Arkansas, Boit became a professional runner for 10 years. During his running career, he represented the United States in the World Half Marathon Championships and won the US 25J National Championship. Boit then went on to become a Razorback running coach in 2016 and produced several individual All-Americans and SEC champions and earned team titles in indoor and outdoor track and cross country.







“We think that offering a sport program such as cross country will attract more students to NWACC and enhance the pride in the college, both on campus and within the community,” explained Kitchen. “It offers local community members a more holistic educational experience at NWACC, where they experience diversity, personal development and achievement in the classroom and on the field.”







In early 2020, NWACC announced official approval by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) to offer cross country as an intercollegiate sport. The college plans to begin the program in fall of 2021. NWACC has committed funds to begin the program with hopes of scholarship, sponsorships and partnerships to help grow and sustain the program. There are no plans to implement student fees to fund the program.







NWACC’s plans to use its new spirit mark on cross country uniforms as well as for other recruitment and marketing efforts. The spirit mark incorporates the college’s branding colors and eagle mascot, Eddie Eagle, and will be used to represent college pride and ambitious spirit on the field and in the classroom. The mark is part of NWACC athletics brand identity and will not replace NWACC’s primary logo of the oak emblem.















