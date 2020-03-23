Former Hog Dominique Scott on the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

It has not officially been announced but the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games will be postponed likely to 2021. The news was broken by Christine Brennan of USA Today on Monday after IOC Member Dick Pound said “postponement has been decided and the Games are not going to start on July 24.”

We caught up with former Razorback and 2016 Rio Olympian Dominique Scott-Efurd who was upset about the decision but agrees with the COVID-19 issues around the world the decision needed to be made.

“I really feel like I am in a good place now to compete on the world stage. So definitely upset. Definitely sad. I think I am going to allow myself to be sad. To have a minute to be sad,” Scott said. “But I do realize that it is not the end of the world. We are still going to get our Olympics. But is going to be later than expected. I realize that it is for the greater good and you know it is the right decision. Yeah I am bummed today.”

Hear more from Dominique who currently lives in Boulder, Colorado with her husband Cameron as she continues to train for the Olympics representing her home country of South Africa.