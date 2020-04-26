Former Hog Linebacker De’Jon Harris Headed to NFL

FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker De’Jon Harris wasn’t drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he was quickly added to the New England Patriots afterward.

Harris, 5-11 5/8, 234, was one of four Razorbacks at the 2020 NFL Combine. At Arkansas, Harris played in 48 games with 36 starts. He finished with 371 tackles, 198 unassisted, 26 for loss, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three recovered, eight quarterback hurries and nine pass breakups.

Harris played at Harvey (La.) John Ehret High School and chose the Razorbacks over Alabama and others.