Former Kansas Jayhawk Commitment Brock Burns Could Accept PWO From Razorbacks, Visits Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — Ozark Class of 2022 three-star offensve lineman Brock Burns originally planned to sign with Kansas, but then had a change of heart and now could possibly accept a preferred walk-on offer from the Razorbacks.

Burns, 6-4, 295, can play anywhere on the offensive line. Arkansas extended him the PWO on Tuesday and he will be in Fayetteville for a Prospect Day on Saturday.

“It just came out of nowhere pretty much,” Burns said of the PWO from Arkansas. “Coach (Ryan) Yurachek just texted me and offered me the opportunity.

“It was awesome. Being put in kind of the same position as one of the greatest Razorbacks of all-time, Brandon Burlsworth. There has been success at walk on forever. It’s cool. You’ve got to stay hungry and humble.”

Burns also likes the fact Sam Pittman has shown a willingness to award a scholarship to former walk-on recruits.

“Yes sir for sure,” Burns said. “I’m going to put in the work and find the extra hours definitely to try to earn a scholarship. If that happens or not I’ll just see how it goes. I’m definitely going to put my all into earning a scholarship.”

Burns talked about a timeline for his final decision and it appears that is nearing.

“It might pretty soon after my visit (to Arkansas),” Burns said. “It could come within that week or even that day. I’m really not sure.”

Burns is looking forward to getting to Arkansas and talking to both Pittman and Cody Kennedy. Burns visited Arkansas for a Prospect Day in 2020 before COVID hit and shut down the visiits. But Brad Davis was the O-line coach then so he’s looking forward to meeting Kennedy.

Burns had committed to Kansas on Aug. 2, 2020, but then decommitted on Jan. 27, 2021. The Jayhawks went through a coaching change and that prompted Burns to take a step back and reopen his recruiting.

“I have six or seven offers,” Burns said. “All that stuff happened and I decided to decommit from there.”

Burns helped Ozark to an 8-3 record in 2021 as a senior.

“I had a really good senior season,” Burns said. “I had some success. Got some postseason awards.”

Click here for highlights.