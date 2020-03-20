Former Razorback Among ESPN’s Top 15 Unsigned NFL Free Agents

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Arkansas football standout Jason Peters is ranked among the Top 15 unsigned free agents left in the NFL this spring.

Peters played at Arkansas from 2001-03 for Houston Nutt. He was signed by the Hogs out of Queen City (Texas) High School.

Peters was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas as a tight end by the Buffalo Bills. He was in Buffalo from 2004-08. He then headed to the Philadephia Eagles where he has remained until now.

The 38-year old Peters is ranked as the No. 9 unsigned free agent by ESPN’s Kevin Seifert.

9. Jason Peters, OT

2019 team: Philadelphia Eagles | Age: 38

At his age, Peters is a year-to-year proposition. But after he played in 29 of a possible 32 games over the past two seasons, there is a reason to think he could squeeze out at least one more quality season. Even if his best years are long behind him, starting left tackles of any quality generate intense interest.

Peters is one of only two offensive linemen on the list of 15. Seattles’s Germain Ifedi is No. 6 on the list.

The former Razorbacks has accomplished a long list of honors. He won a Super Bowl title (LII), nine time Pro Bowl (2007-2011, 2013-16), twice first-team All-Pro (2011, 2013), four time second-team All-Pro (2007, 2008, 2010, 2014) and second-team All-SEC (2003).

Peters has played 205 games in the NFL with 195 starts.