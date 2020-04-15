Former Razorback Hunter Henry Highest-Paid Tight End in the NFL

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Arkansas tight end Hunter Henry has signed a franchise tender with the Los Angeles Chargers for $10.6 million.

That makes Henry the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. The NFL Network was the first to report this.

Henry and the Chargers can continue to negotiate a long-term extension until the July 15 deadline. Henry was drafted in the second round, No. 35-overall, in 2016 by the Chargers.

In 2019, Henry caught 55 passes for 652 yards and five touchdowns. He was sidelined for four games after injuring his left knee in the season opener. In four years with the Chargers, Henry has caught 136 passes for 1,709 yards and 17 touchdowns in 41 games. He has posted those stats despite being sidelined for the entire 2018 season after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee during the offseason program.

At Arkansas, Henry, who played at Pulaski Academy High School, won the 2015 Mackey Award that goes to the nation’s best tight end. That season he also was named first-team All-America by the AFCA, Associated Press, The Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation. He was All-SEC in 2015 as well.

With the Razorbacks, Henry caught 116 passes for 1,661 yards and nine touchdowns in three seasons. He was a four-star recruit out of high school and chose the Razorbacks over a long list of colleges.