DARDANELLE, Ark.- Officials with the Arkansas Razorbacks announced Monday that Tusk IV, the former live mascot for the Hogs, has died.

It’s with a heavy heart we announce that Tusk IV, who retired at the end of the 2019 school year, passed away yesterday at his home in Dardanelle. His legacy will continue to live on through Tusk V (@Tusk_UA) and the entire Razorback Family. pic.twitter.com/U5dAthsOyx — Arkansas Razorbacks (@ArkRazorbacks) January 13, 2020

Tusk IV passed away at his home in Dardanelle Sunday, according to officials on the Arkansas Razorbacks Twitter page.

Tusk IV was the live mascot for eight years and retired at the end of the 2019 school year.

It’s pretty special to have a dad that creates a legacy that outlives him. I am proud to carry on the legacy that my dad left for me. Love you, Dad. ❤️🐗 pic.twitter.com/Spby0E1P49 — TUSK V (@Tusk_UA) January 13, 2020

His son, Tusk V, is the current live mascot for the Razorbacks.