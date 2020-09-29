Former Razorback QB, Ryan Mallett, Helping Change the Mountain Home Football Program

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — Former Arkansas and NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett is enjoying his new stage in life, being an assistant coach and teacher for Mountain Home high school.

In his playing days, he transferred from Michigan and spent his sophomore and junior season being the Razorbacks’ gunslinger from 2009-10. In those seasons, the five-star commit out of Texarkana, Texas led the Hogs a (18-8) overall record, a Liberty Bowl win over East Carolina, and a Sugar Bowl appearance against No. 6 Ohio State in 2010.

He was selected 74th overall (third round) by the New England Patriots in the 2011 NFL draft. Mallett spent six years in the league with stints with the Patriots, Houston Texans, and Baltimore Ravens.

Now he’s back in in the Natural State working for Mountain Home high school as a social studies and sociology teacher and the assistant coach of the football team.

However, when he joined first year head coach Stave Ary’s coaching staff they had the tough task of turning the Bombers into a winning program. In 2018 and 2019 the Bombers finished (0-10) and had a 22 game losing streak heading into the 2020 season.

With a season opening loss to Harrison 48-34, Mountain home snapped its losing streak with two straight wins over Nettleton and Batesville. They lost to No. 10 Lake Hamilton but were tied with the Wolves at half time and had a couple chances to win late in the game.

Sports reporter Troy Lynch caught up with coach Ary and brand new coach Mallett to see how the former Razorback is liking the new job and how he has helped turn the program around in the first year.