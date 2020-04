Former Razorback Tarvaris Jackson Dies in Car Accident in Alabama

GLENDALE, AZ – JANUARY 03: Quarterback Tarvaris Jackson #7 of the Seattle Seahawks looks to make a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 3, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Seahawks defeated the Cardinals 36-6. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Former Arkansas and NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson (April 21, 1983 – April 12, 2020) died in a car accident in Alabama Sunday evening according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Courtney Cronin a beat writer covering the Minnesota Vikings for ESPN.com.

Former #Seahawks QB Tarvaris Jackson died last night in a car accident in Alabama, a spokesperson for his employer Tennessee State tells me. Jackson, 36, was TSU’s QB coach. Along with Seattle, he also played for the #Vikings and #Bills. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2020

Tarvaris Jackson was back near his native Montgomery, AL on Sunday when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash at 8:50 p.m. Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jackson was killed when the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree then overturned. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 13, 2020

Jackson played at Arkansas during the 2001 and 2002 seasons before transferring to Alabama State to finish out his career. Jackson finished his time at Arkansas 17-48 with 196 passing yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. He spent most of his time in Fayetteville backing up Matt Jones.

After graduating from Alabama State, Jackson spent ten seasons in the NFL. He was a second round draft pick in 2006 by the Minnesota Vikings. He played four seasons with the Vikings before heading to Seattle in 2011. He then played for the Buffalo Bills in 2012 before heading back to Seattle. Jackson finished his career with the Seahawks from 2013-15.

His former teammates in the NFL including Seahawks starting quarterback Russell Wilson offered condolences on Twitter Monday morning.

TJack… you will be missed. Praying for your family…Love you man. 💔 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 13, 2020

Tarvaris Jackson was my mentor! He played the game with dignity and taught me how to use my MIND 🧠 to manipulate the defense. When my family couldn’t make it to Seattle for holidays, it was TJACK who invited me to his house to celebrate with his family! — BJ DANIELS (@BJDANIELS10) April 13, 2020

During 2 training camps I competed with Tarvaris Jackson for the starting spot with the @Vikings before Favre arrived both seasons.



For two guys fighting for the same job, we got along exceptionally well.



TJack loved his family and teammates, and they loved him back. RIP #7 pic.twitter.com/rD5zjpv2JG — Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) April 13, 2020

Jackson was a part of the first Super Bowl win in Seattle history when the Seahawks beat Denver 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII. He became the first backup quarterback to play in a Super Bowl in over 13 seasons at the time of the game. Jackson played in the fourth quarter of that win over the Broncos.

When remembering Tarvaris Jackson today please remember him as “former Super Bowl Champion Tarvaris Jackson” and know he actually played in Super Bowl XLVIII (the only backup QB to actually play in a Super Bowl in the last 20 years) thank you and RIP — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 13, 2020

After his retirement from the NFL Jackson began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Alabama State in 2018. He got his first full time coaching job at Tennessee State in 2019 as the quarterback coach for the Tigers.