Former Razorbacks Heading to NFL Teams as Undrafted Free Agents

FAYETTEVILLE — After only getting two players drafted by NFL teams now some former University of Arkansas football players will get a chance to play professional football as an undrafted free agent.

Defensive lineman T.J. Smith, 6-3, 293, is headed to the Los Angeles Chargers. Smith signed with Arkansas out of Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County High School. In 41 games at Arkansas, Smith started 32. He finished with 76 tackles, including 20 solo, 13 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles and six quarterback hurries.

Defensive end-tight end Chase Harrell, 6-4, 249, is headed to the San Francisco 49ers. Harrell played tight end as a senior at Arkansas after previously lining up at wide receiver in 2018. He was a grad transfer from Kansas. However, at Arkansas’ Pro Day this Harrell worked with the defensive ends. It’s expected he could play defense for the 49ers. At Arkansas and Kansas he played in 46 games with six starts. He had 37 receptions for 396 yards and six touchdowns. At Arkansas, Harrell played in 22 games with two starts. He had seven catches for 94 yards and one touchdown.