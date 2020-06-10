Former Razorbacks Jeff King & Kevin McReynolds Talk MLB Draft

Former Pro Hogs, Jeff King and Kevin McReynolds, were some of the first Diamond Hogs to be selected in the MLB Draft.

McReynolds was the first Razorback to be drafted in the first round, selected by the San Diego Padres with the 6th overall pick in 1981. However, King is the highest drafted Razorback of all time, selected as the number one overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1986.

With the beginning of the 2020 MLB Draft tonight, we wanted to take a look back at what draft day was like for King and McReynolds. The two former Razorbacks also talk about their time in the league and their thoughts on the Arkansas baseball program.

Our interview with Jeff King is below while the interview with Kevin McReynolds is above.