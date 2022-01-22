Four Hogs in the hunt with one round left at LAAC

The winds blew and many scores dropped in the third round at the Teeth of the Dog Course in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic. However, four Razorbacks remain in contention with one round left to play of the Latin American Amateur Championship.

Only 12 players were under par on Saturday and just four players were 3-under or lower. Roberto Nieves leads with a 7-under 209 (66-73-70). Fred Biondi had the round of the day at -7 and he moved into second with a 6-under total of 210 (70-75-65).

Razorback Segundo Oliva Pinto, who shared the lead after round one with Nieves, posted a 1-over-par 73 in round three but is just two shots off the lead. The Argentinian’s round was highlighted with an eagle on the par-5, 5th and a closing birdie on the par-5, 18th. He is tied for third with a 54-hole score of 211 (66-72-73).

“I am happy about playing in this tournament and being in contention,” Oliva Pinto said. “That was what today was all about, keeping myself in contention and I think I did good at it. It was the windiest day we have had, and you can definitely tell by the scores. It was really hard out there. I’m going to tune up my putting, make sure my wedges stay sharp and be ready to go after it tomorrow.”

Juan Camilo Vesga had the best round among the five Razorbacks and was one of the 12 in the field to break par, posting a 1-under-par 71. He moved into a tie for eighth with fellow Razorback Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira. The two are 2-under for the Championship and five strokes back with a score of 214.

Vesga made a late charge with birdies on holes 13, 14 and 15. However, he suffered a double bogey on the par-3, 16th hole only to bounce back with a birdie on the closing hole for a 71. Fernandez de Oliveira had an up and down front nine a double bogey, two bogeys and three birdies. He was 1-over through eight holes and reeled off 10 pars to close the round for his 73.

Julian Perico, the leader through round two, fell into a tie for 11th after a third-round 80. He is still one of just 13 players still under par for the event at -1. His 54-hole score is 215 and he is six shots off the lead after rounds of 69-66 to open the Championship. Manuel Lozada also carded an 80 on Saturday and is tied for 48th at 228 (+12).