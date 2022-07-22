FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg, defensive back Jalen Catalon, linebacker Bumper Pool and offensive lineman Brady Latham were named to the All-SEC Team on Friday morning.

Stromberg, who earned first-team honors at center, anchored Arkansas’ offensive line last season, starting all 13 games and blocking for an offense that led all Power 5 schools in rushing with an average of 227.8 yards per game. Behind his blocking, four Razorbacks rushed for at least 500 yards in 2021 – a feat that had not been accomplished at Arkansas since 1975.

Stromberg totaled 873 snaps at center on the year, allowing only three sacks and getting penalized just eight times all season. He was part of an offensive line that blocked for three games of 300+ yards of rushing (Texas, Ole Miss and Penn State) and two games of 600+ yards of total offense (Georgia Southern and Ole Miss).

Catalon, who carded first-team praise at defensive back, remains one of the nation’s top defensive backs despite missing most of last year due to a season-ending injury. The Mansfield, Texas, native finished eighth on the team in total tackles (46) with 1.5 tackles for loss despite playing in only six games. His four pass breakups tied for third most on the Razorbacks.

Pool earned second-team honors at linebacker. The Lucas, Texas, product led the Hogs in total tackles with 125 (45 solo), his second consecutive season with 100+ total tackles. He is one of college football’s premier tackling machines, totaling the second-most stops (320) among all FBS defenders since 2019, and enters the 2022 campaign with 349 career tackles – ninth most all-time at Arkansas – to his name.

Latham, who grabbed third-team recognition on the offensive line, started all 13 games, lining up primarily at left guard. The Jenks, Okla., native played in 890 snaps and held an 81.7 pass blocking grade throughout the season, posting seven games with a pass blocking grade of 80.0 or higher according to Pro Football Focus. Blocking alongside fellow All-SEC Team honoree Stromberg, he helped lead the way for four Razorbacks to rush for at least 500 yards.

The Razorbacks, meanwhile, were picked to finish third in the SEC West, receiving one first-place vote. Under head coach Sam Pittman, Arkansas won nine games in 2021, including all three of the program’s trophy games for the first time in history in addition to the Outback Bowl. The Hogs rose to as high as No. 8 in the AP poll – the team’s highest ranking since 2011 – and checked in at No. 21 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, tying Arkansas’ highest-ever ranking from the committee and marking its first time finishing the season in the Top 25 since the CFP’s inception in 2014.

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

First place votes in ()

EASTERN DIVISION

SchoolPoints
Georgia (172)1254
Kentucky (4)932
Tennessee (1)929
Florida712
South Carolina (3)662
Missouri383
Vanderbilt (1)196

WESTERN DIVISION

SchoolPoints
Alabama (177)1262
Texas A&M (3)968
Arkansas (1)844
Ole Miss675
LSU591
Mississippi State390
Auburn338

SEC CHAMPION

SchoolPoints
Alabama158
Georgia18
South Carolina3
Vanderbilt1
Texas A&M1

2022 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB – Bryce Young, Alabama

RB –  Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama 

WR – Kayshon Boutte, LSU 

WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama 

TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia 

OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama 

OL –  Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL –  O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL –  Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

C –  Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Second-Team

QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB –    Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

RB –   Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR – Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

WR – Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

TE – Cameron Latu, Alabama  

OL –  Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL –  Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky 

OL –  Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL –  Javion Cohen, Alabama

C –  Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Third-Team

QB – Will Levis, Kentucky

RB – Zach Evans, Ole Miss

RB – Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR – Josh Vann, South Carolina  

TE –  Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

OL –  Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL –  Tyler Steen, Alabama

OL –  Javon Foster, Missouri  

*OL – Jeremy James, Ole Miss

*OL – Kendall Randolph, Alabama

C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL – Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL – BJ Ojulari, LSU 

DL – Derick Hall, Auburn 

DL – Byron Young, Tennessee

LB –  Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB –  Nolan Smith, Georgia

LB – Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama 

DB – Jordan Battle, Alabama 

DB –  Kelee Ringo, Georgia

DB –  Eli Ricks, Alabama

DB –  Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Second-Team

DL – Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

DL – D.J. Dale, Alabama

DL – Ali Gaye, LSU

DL – Colby Wooden, Auburn 

LB – Bumper Pool, Arkansas 

LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama 

LB – Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina 

DB – Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M 

DB – Christopher Smith, Georgia 

DB – Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State 

Third-Team

DL  – Gervon Dexter, Florida

DL –  Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL – Maason Smith, LSU 

DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB – Owen Pappoe, Auburn 

LB – Ventrell Miller, Florida   

LB – Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB – Trey Dean III, Florida

DB – Trevon Flowers, Tennessee 

DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama 

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P –  Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK –  Will Reichard, Alabama

RS  –  Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama 

Second-Team

P –  Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK – Anders Carlson, Auburn  

RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M 

AP – Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Third-Team

P – Paxton Brooks, Tennessee 

PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri 

RS – JoJo Earle, Alabama  

AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M