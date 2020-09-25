Four Razorback Commitments Shine on Thursday Night

FAYETTEVILLE — Four University of Arkansas commitments were in action on Thursday night in high school games around the area.
The trio included Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep linebacker Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, 6-2, 195, Oklahoma City (Okla.) John Marshall wide receiver Bryce Stephens, 6-0, 165, and Frisco (Texas) cornerback Chase Lowery, 6-0, 180, play regular season games.
Here’s a look at each of the three games and how the future Razorbacks did.
Kansas City Lincoln College Prep 55 – Van Horn 7
The 3-1 Blue Tigers were led by Hamilton-Jordan. He went both ways. On offense, he rushed six times for 94 yards and two touchdowns while on defense he finished with 10 tackles and two sacks. Hamilton-Jordan could be a linebacker or safety or nickel at Arkansas.
Blanchard (Okla.) 46 – Oklahoma City John Marshall 33
Stephens had yet another big game for his team that is 2-2 on the year. Stephens caught three passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns while also coming up with an interception on defense. He now has caught 16 passes for 357 yards and seven touchdowns in four games.
Frisco (Texas) 17 – Frisco Independence 14
Click here for story on Lowery’s game-winning interception.
In addition, DeSoto (Texas) and wide receiver Jaedon Wilson, 6-3, 172, had a scrimmage game at Southlake Carroll.