Four Razorback Commitments Shine on Thursday Night

FAYETTEVILLE — Four University of Arkansas commitments were in action on Thursday night in high school games around the area.

The trio included Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep linebacker Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, 6-2, 195, Oklahoma City (Okla.) John Marshall wide receiver Bryce Stephens, 6-0, 165, and Frisco (Texas) cornerback Chase Lowery, 6-0, 180, play regular season games.

Here’s a look at each of the three games and how the future Razorbacks did.

Kansas City Lincoln College Prep 55 – Van Horn 7

The 3-1 Blue Tigers were led by Hamilton-Jordan. He went both ways. On offense, he rushed six times for 94 yards and two touchdowns while on defense he finished with 10 tackles and two sacks. Hamilton-Jordan could be a linebacker or safety or nickel at Arkansas.

https://t.co/NUIfcnTIHA



10Tackles 2 Sacks 2 Touchdowns 94 yards 6 carries — Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan (@_Jermaine36) September 25, 2020

Blanchard (Okla.) 46 – Oklahoma City John Marshall 33

Stephens had yet another big game for his team that is 2-2 on the year. Stephens caught three passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns while also coming up with an interception on defense. He now has caught 16 passes for 357 yards and seven touchdowns in four games.

HALF | Blanchard and John Marshall are tied at 18. John Marshall senior receiver and Arkansas commit Bryce Stephens had three touchdowns and an interception in the first half. Both teams have two turnovers. #OKPreps — Cameron Jourdan (@Cam_Jourdan) September 25, 2020

I call John Marshall's (@fb_marshall) Bryce Stephens (@brycestephens_) "Oncue" because he's always open – He definitely was so far tonight against Blanchard. He caught two TD's while I was there & then another before half … after I left. #OKPreps pic.twitter.com/7JJNosRHYr — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) September 25, 2020

A couple plays later on defense pic.twitter.com/1W24OK9t5y — J'Vion Pinniy (@OPinniy) September 25, 2020

Like 3 plays later 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/SZL3flrHBf — J'Vion Pinniy (@OPinniy) September 25, 2020

Frisco (Texas) 17 – Frisco Independence 14

Click here for story on Lowery’s game-winning interception.

Game Winning Pick 🤩🤩 More To Come #WPS — Çhãšę Łöwērÿ (@chase_lowery14) September 25, 2020

In addition, DeSoto (Texas) and wide receiver Jaedon Wilson, 6-3, 172, had a scrimmage game at Southlake Carroll.