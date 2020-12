FAYETTEVILLE — Pahokee (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star cornerback Markevious Brown will sign early on Dec. 16 which is the first day of the early signing period.

Brown narrowed his list to five schools on July 4. He will ink with one of them.

Brown, 6-0, 170, is rated the No. 16 cornerback, No. 35 player in Florida and has a grade of 82 with ESPN. He was offered by the Hogs on April 30.