Four-Star Defensive End Landyn Watson Releases Top 13 Schools, Hogs Make Cut

FAYETTEVILLE — Hutto (Texas) Class of 2021 four-star defensive end Landyn Watson has just under 30 offers.

On Monday, Watson, 6-3, 235, cut the list down to 13 schools. He released the list on Twitter.

The schools making the list are, in no particular order, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Arizona State, Virginia Tech, Texas Tech, Notre Dame, Baylor, California, LSU, Michigan, Tennessee, Penn State and Missouri.

As a junior, Watson helped lead Hutto to a 9-2 record. He finished with 49 tackles, 13 solo, 14 for loss, seven sacks, 21 quarterback hurries, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and four recovered fumbles returning a pair of them for touchdowns.

Before recruiting visits came to a halt due to the coronavirus, Watson visited Virginia Tech on Feb. 1 and Texas Tech March 7.

Arkansas offered Watson on Feb. 5.