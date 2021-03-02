Four-Star Gentry Williams Names Top 6 Schools

FAYETTEVILLE — Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington Class of 2022 four-star Gentry Williams has narrowed his list to six schools.

He announced the list on Tuesday.

On Nov. 30, Williams had listed a Top 10. It included Oklahoma, LSU, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, USC, Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Missouri and the Hogs. The new list of six includes Arkansas, Oklahoma, LSU, Missouri, USC and Florida.

Williams suffered a torn ACL in the second game of the 2020 season, but that hasn’t slowed his recruiting down. The injury happened against Del City. In the two games he played in 2020, Williams rushed five times for 71 yards and a touchdown while catching eight passes for 70 yards.

Williams is a wide receiver and defensive back for the Hornets. He also was a state track champion in 2019. As a ninth-grader, he was the gold medalist in the 400 meters. He also competes in the 200-meter sprint and is a member of the 4-by-100 relay team.

His teammate, cornerback Keuan Parker, signed with the Hogs in December.

ESPN gives Williams a grade of 88, No. 2 athlete, No. 5 regional player, No. 2 in Oklahoma and No. 23 in the Top 300 in the nation.

Click here for his highlights.