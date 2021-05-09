Four-Star Offensive Tackle E’Marion Harris Chooses Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK — Joe T. Robinson four-star offensive tackle E’Marion Harris has committed to Arkansas over a long list of other schools.

Harris committed to the Hogs at his high school on Sunday. At Arkansas, he will attend the same school where his father, Elliott, was a four-year letterwinner from 2001-04. The Razorbacks now have 10 public commitments in the Class of 2022.

The younger Harris plays both ways for the Senators and helped them win the Class 4A state championship in 2019.

“I like the coaches at Arkansas and it felt like home,” Harris said. “Coach (Sam) Pittman being the head coach helped too.”

He chose the Razorbacks over offers from Alabama, Texas A&M, Kansas, Miami, Missouri, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, SMU, Memphis, Louisiana Tech, Oklahoma, Nebraska, TCU, Tennessee, Texas State and Georgia. Nick Saban offered Harris a scholarship when he was a freshman in high school.

Harris is rated the No. 2 prospect in Arkansas with a grade of 80 by ESPN. He is the No. 130 recruit in the region and No. 31 offensive tackle nationally also with ESPN.

Arkansas’ Commitments:

Andrew Chamblee, OL, 6-8, 290, Maumelle

Dax Courtney, TE, 6-6, 212, Clarendon

Rashod Dubinion, RB, 5-10, 185, Ellenewood Cedar Grove, Ga.

E’Marion Harris, OL, 6-6, 320, Joe T. Robinson

Eli Henderson, OL, 6-4, 290, Duncan Byrnes, S.C.

Kaden Henley, LB, 6-2, 227, Shiloh Christian

JJ Hollingsworth, DE, 6-4, 257, Greenland

James Jointer, RB, 6-0 1/2, 211, Little Rock Parkview

Quincey McAdoo, WR, 6-3, 180, Clarendon

Myles Rowser, S, 6-1, 185, Belleville, Mich.

Click here for highlights.