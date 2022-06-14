FAYETTEVILLE — Mobile (Ala.) Baker Class of 2024 four-star quarterback Josh Flowers was among the top campers at Arkansas’ Prospect Camp on Sunday.

Flowers, 6-3, 210, was outstanding as a sophomore. He completed 108 of 159 passes for 1,992 yards, 20 touchdowns and only two interceptions. On the ground, Flowers rushed 115 times for 859 yards and 12 touchdowns. Among the highlights at the camp was just meeting Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson.

“My experience was great,” Flowers said. “We had some of the football players out from Arkansas. Their quarterback KJ Jefferson was giving us little tips and the coaches telling us when to get the football out and how fast it needed to be. What type of route it is. What you’re going to be seeing like RPOs and stuff like that. Telling you stuff you can take back to school.”

Flowers talked about learning from Jefferson.

I kind of see my play style is similar to, little bit to him,” Flowers said. “He’s dual-threat runner and thrower. It was great. Unbelievable.”

Flowers offered his thoughts on Arkansas which he was seeing for the first time.

“I like the stadium,” Flowers said. “They have a good weight room. I like the indoor facility. The fields outside are great. It’s beautiful. I kind of like everything they have.”

Flowers is impressed with Kendal Briles and his coaching style along with the offense he runs.

“I love coach Briles,” Flowers said. “We actually almost run the same offense as Arkansas so I see myself a good fit for here. The quarterback is the same play style as me. Coach Briles is a great guy and he’s a great coach.”

Flowers currently holds offers to Arkansas, Alabama and Florida. He talked about where Arkansas stands following the visit.

“They’re high on the board,” Flowers said.

He was brought to camp by Chase Calcagni, who is the son of former Arkansas quarterback Ron Calcagni. Chase is the offensive coordinator at Baker High School. Flowers was at Alabama on June 6 and has some more camps lined up.

“I have an LSU camp coming up,” Flowers said. “I also have a Florida camp coming up. I’m just staying busy trying to get myself higher on the recruiting board.”

Flowers showing off his arm at the Arkansas camp.