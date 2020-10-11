Four-Star Quarterback Lucas Coley Enjoys Fayetteville Visit

FAYETTEVILLE — San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian four-star quarterback Lucas Coley is committed to Arkansas since June 11 and planning to sign in December, but got a headstart on learning about his future home this weekend.

Coley and his mom, Deborah, along with his nephew opted to visit Arkansas this weekend while the team was at Auburn. Coley and his family got to watch the game at a local restaurant. On Sunday morning, he talked about the game and of course the controversial ending.

“My thoughts Arkansas fought,” Coley said. “They started slow, but finished strong. I feel like that is a start of a championship team being able to finish when adversity hits. Arkansas did a great job of doing that. It sucks that we let it come down to the ref’s decision. I feel like Arkansas is gonna go to the drawing board and fix all the little mistakes. Put the game out of the ref’s hands in the next few weeks.”

One of the players that Coley will be trying to fill in for when he gets to Fayetteville is senior Feleipe Franks. The talented Franks completed 22 of 30 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns while rushing 15 times for 28 yards.

“I mean Feleipe played a great game,” Coley said. “He led the team and he managed the clock. He made some big plays and big-time throws when we needed them. So Feleipe has played well.”

Franks avoided turnovers and that also caught Coley’s eye.

“I mean Feleipe does a great job of sitting in the pocket and reading the defense,” Franks said. “The O-line did a great job protecting him and he did exactly what a quarterback should do and distribute the ball throughout the game.”

Coley talked about his impressions of Arkansas and what has impressed him.

“Arkansas is amazing,” Coley said. “The fans are amazing and upbeat. Just a big family in Fayetteville and I feel like every recruit around the nation should know that.”

Coley has been to visit the UA previously and talked about the facilities they have to offer athletes.

“The facilties are top-notch,” Coley said. “We have some of the best facilities in the country so there’s no debate on that.”

Coley, 6-2, 197, led his team to a 44-7 over Frisco (Texas) Legacy Christian Academy on Friday night prior to heading to Fayetteville. The team has only suffered one loss on the season.

“The senior season is going great,” Coley said. “We all agreed the only stat we were gonna worry about is wins and losses. We’re 6-1 right now and on our way to a state championship. I’m gonna finish high school with a bang.”

While the team is doing well so is Coley who is obviously helping lead the team in addition to operating the offense.

“I’m doing pretty well,” Coley said. “My O-line has been doing a good job of protecting me throughout the year. We’re all staying healthy. We have pretty much no injuries that are serious so I’m pretty excited about that.”

Coley talked about his strengths on the field and maybe what he needs to work on the most as well.

“My strengths are my leadership and making big plays when needed,” Coley said. “When the game is on the line is when I play my best.

“One thing I can do better is staying in the pocket a little longer. I know once I get to Arkansas Coach (Kendal) Briles and Coach (Sam) Pittman are gonna enforce that from the jump. I know I’ll be able to make that transition pretty quickly.”

As far as Pittman, Coley and his mom have both taken a huge liking to the popular head coach.

“I mean Coach Pittman is a great leader and a great man,” Coley said. “He’s somebody you will run through a brick wall for. I’m kinda excited to play for a guy like that.”

Coley will enroll at Arkansas at midterm. He and others in the Class of 2021 have been busy on Twitter trying to sell the Razorbacks to other recruits.

“I mean as a player you can only sell so much,” Coley said. “The staff have done a great job and the players already there have done a great job already proving that Arkansas Football is on the rise. Now it’s not just Twitter talk it’s coming to life.”

One thing it appears in this recruiting class is Arkansas is getting some recruits with great character in addition to obvious talent. Coley agrees with that.

“Talent is everywhere,” Coley said. “Everyone can be good at the game of the football with the work they put in, but we’re getting the right people. They’re personable and great people. Everybody has the right qualities. Come in work hard, work for a job, compete and I feel like when you get everybody on the team with the same mindset that’s when you will be successful.”

Coley chose Arkansas over offers from 33 other schools. ESPN rates him the No. 9 dual-threat quarterback in the nation, No. 72 recruit in the region and No. 58 in Texas.

Click here for his highlights.

Sum slight from this past week.

Onto week 3. 💯 pic.twitter.com/ZzdSjXRqTi — ✞𝙇𝙪𝙘𝙖𝙨 𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙚𝙮 ✞ (@LucasColeyQB) September 7, 2020