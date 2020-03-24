Four-Star RB LJ Johnson First Offered by Arkansas Now Closing in on 40 Offers

FAYETTEVILLE — Cypress (Texas) Class of 2021 four-star running back LJ Johnson was received his first offer and it was from Arkansas on March 29, 2019.

Johnson, 5-10, 204, is a consensus four-star running back with all the recruiting services. On Tuesday, the Razorbacks re-offered him.

Beyond blessed to be re-offered by the University of Arkansas! pic.twitter.com/qGX7wMOCXU — LJ Johnson Jr (@LJ_Johnson_Jr) March 24, 2020

Johnson had an outstanding junior season in 2019. He carried 206 times for 1,951 yards and 37 touchdowns. In 2018 as a sophomore, he rushed 164 times for 1,139 offers and 20 touchdowns. In two seasons, he has caught eight passes for 175 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

He owns SEC offers from Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida, Tennessee, Ole Miss and South Carolina in addition to the Hogs.

Outside the SEC, Johnson has been offered by Colorado, Washington State, UCLA, Florida International, Michigan State, Maryland, Florida State, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, USC, Penn State, Ohio State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Stanford, Northwestern, Virginia Tech, Texas, Louisville, Baylor, Arizona, Houston, TCU, Duke, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and Michigan.

He took an unofficial visit to Arkansas on July 27, 2019. He has been selected to play in the 2021 All-American Game in San Antonio, Texas, on Jan. 9, 2021.