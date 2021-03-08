Four-Star Safety Myles Rowser Releases Top 4 With Arkansas Among Them

LITTLE ROCK -- My FINAL '20-21 SEC Power Rankings (3/07/2021): While Alabama won its first regular-season league title in 19 years (2001-02), Arkansas heads into the postseason riding an 11-game league winning streak that matches the program's best SEC run accomplished 27 years ago by the '93-94 national championship Hogs. During the streak, Arkansas defeated 'Bama by 15 points to avenge a 31-point loss against the Tide early in league play when the Hogs were without star forward Justin Smith. With a head-to-head split as both teams clearly separated themselves from the rest of the league, it seems fitting to suggest each program is heading into the postseason having made a strong case as being the best team in the SEC. LSU, Tennessee, Missouri, and Florida are next with Ole Miss likely needing a run to the SEC tournament finals to potentially sneak into the Dance as the league's 7th representative.

tie 1. Alabama (21-6, 16-2 SEC) ... NCAA NET ranking No. 7 ... the Tide finished the regular season by winning 6 of their last 7 games with the lone loss coming at Arkansas, 81-66, roughly two weeks ago ... coming into the week having already locked up the league title, the Tide disposed of Auburn (70-58 at home) and Georgia (89-79 on the road) ... senior combo forward Herbert Jones is arguably the most versatile player in the league and deserves consideration for both SEC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, sophomore guard Jahvon Quinerly is a leading candidate for 6th Man of the Year, and head coach Nate Oats is likely the leading candidate for SEC Coach of the Year ... the Tide is the most prolific three-point shooting team in the league while boasting the nation's No. 3 "adjusted defensive rating" according to KenPom.com ... as the No. 1 seed in the SECT, 'Bama has a double-bye into the Friday semifinals and will play the winner of Kentucky-Mississippi State ... previous ranking: tie No. 1.