FAYETTEVILLE — Mansfield (Texas) Class of 2023 four-star safety Brenden Jordan will announce his college decision on Sunday with the Razorbacks in the mix.

The Hogs, Arizona and Texas Tech are the finalists. Jordan, 6-0, 185, narrowed his list down to three schools from double-digit offers.

Jordan’s teammate this season is defensive end Kaleb James who is came over from Fort Worth Nolan Catholic. James has already committed to the Hogs and said recently he was recruiting Jordan to be a Razorback as well,

“As me being a commit to Arkansas and him being a native of Arkansas being from Little Rock I think it is,” James said. “I’ve been telling him he needs to make the move and come to Arkansas. Be with family, be with me and let’s get this job done.”

Gardendale (Ala.) four-star cornerback recruit Dallas Young is also recruiting Jordan also. Young is also committed to the Hogs and took to Twitter to try and get Jordan on board as well.

“Only see one right choice,” Young tweeted.

The Hogs have eight commitments at this time.