FAYETTEVILLE — Many (La.) Class of 2024 four-star safety Tylen Singleton is among the best recruits in the nation and spent Saturday visiting Arkansas.

Singleton, 6-1, 195, was impressed with what he saw during the Prospect Day visit.

“It went amazing,” Singleton said. “Coaching staff, the head coach, DB coach and I even learned a lot just talking to them.”

Singleton said the Hogs are recruiting him for the secondary and it depends, but he might play more than just safety back there. Dominique Bowman made a strong impression when Singleton talked about the highlight of the visit.

“Talking to the DB coach and him showing us what he expects and what he wants us to do,” Singleton said. “It went good. He’s one of the favorite coaches I’m talking to. He taught me some things I can go back and work on for next year. He’s really cool He’s a really cool coach I would really like him to be one of my coaches.”

For Singleton he was glad he came up for the visit.

“This was my first time,” Singleton said. “The facilities are amazing. This is my first visit and best facilities I’ve seen.”

Among the other highlights for Singleton was getting to put on the Arkansas uniform.

“Yes sir, I like the jersey, all white, with the chrome red helmet,” Singleton said. “I like that a lot.”

What are you looking for in a college?

“College that best suits me and they have a spot that I can play and grow from it,” Singleton said.

Singleton’s teammate is Class of 2023 four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis, who has previously visited Arkansas. He had talked to Singleton about Arkansas.

“He said he liked it too he said he really liked the school too,” Singleton said.

He has offers to Arkansas, LSU, Florida State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Louisiana Tech and Louisiana-Monroe.

As a sophomore, Singleton had 75 tackles, including four for loss, one sack, four interceptions and two returned for touchdowns.

Click here for highlights.

Click here for uniform photos from visit.