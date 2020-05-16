Four-Star Wide Receiver Ketron Jackson Lists Favorites Including Arkansas

by: Otis Kirk

Photo by Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Royse City (Texas) High School Class of 2021 four-star wide receiver Ketron Jackson has released his list of favorites.

Jackson, 6-2, 185, posted the list on Twitter.

Jackson narrowed his list of 23 scholarship offers to 14 today. In addition to the University of Arkansas, Jackson also named Texas A&M, LSU, Colorado, Alabama, Auburn, TCU, Baylor, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Illinois, SMU, Texas and Oregon State.

Jackson visited Arkansas on March 7 for a Junior Day. He is being recruited by Justin Stepp as well as Kendal Briles.

As a junior, Jackson caught 61 passes for 889 yards and six touchdowns. He rushed six times for 85 yards. He also returned a couple of kickoffs for 45 yards.

