The Arkansas Razorbacks fell for a 5th straight time to the LSU Tigers 27-24. Arkansas led in the fourth quarter before LSU’s TJ Finley found Jaray Jenkins for a 13 yard touchdown with 3:59 left to take the three point lead.

The Razorbacks had a chance to come back but the drive stalled and AJ Reed’s 44 yard field goal came up short. Arkansas falls to 3-5 and LSU goes to 3-3 on the season.