LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Fox16 Sports Anchor/Reporter Ben Creighton will once again serve as the TV Play-By-Play voice of Little Rock Trojans Men’s Basketball.

Several games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

It is the second season Creighton will call Trojan games on the ESPN streaming network.

The Trojans will kick off the 2019-2020 season on November 5th at Missouri State, with the home opener slated for November 14th against Southwest Baptist.

The first ESPN+ broadcast is TBA.