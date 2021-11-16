Full Press Conferences: Arkansas players preview Alabama

Arkansas heads to a hostel environment in Tuscaloosa as the Hogs are set to square off against No. 2 Alabama on Saturday afternoon. And the Razorbacks players sat down with media on Tuesday night to preview their matchup against the Crimson Tide.
by: Nick PetraccionePosted: / Updated:
Arkansas heads to a hostel environment in Tuscaloosa as the Hogs are set to square off against No. 2 Alabama on Saturday afternoon. And the Razorbacks players sat down with media on Tuesday night to preview their matchup against the Crimson Tide.