Future Razorback Dax Courtney Impressed With Virtual Visit

FAYETTEVILLE — DeWitt tight end Dax Courtney is a future Razorback and on Saturday he enjoyed a virtual visit to his future home.

Courtney, 6-6, 210, talked about the virtual visit and more.

“Man, it really well,” Courtney said. “It was kinda weird not seeing Coop (Jon Cooper) around, but I understand that it’s a business. I will always have love for him. He recruited me. He has always been good to me, but I do understand that isn’t part of my decision. That might be something they had to do. I mean I’m not up there and I’ve never played for him. I don’t know the whole story, but other than that, yeah, it went real well. I mean their facilties are top tier in the country. Their coaches are top tier in the country. I mean it’s just a great place to be.”

Courtney was hosted by Ryan Yurachek, an offensive grad assistant, who was an outstanding tight end at Marshall.

“That was my tour guide,” Courtney said.

Was there a highlight or two with the visit?

“I was so excited watching the whole thing you can’t really pick one thing out,” Courtney said. “I’m just so ready to be there. There wasn’t anything that stood out in particular. It was just all put together. It all shined on each other and it was just ridiculous.”

Arkansas has offered nine prospects in the Class of 2022 inside the state. They have commitments from Courtney and Greenland defensive end JJ Hollingsworth, 6-4, 250. One, Clarendon wide receiver Quincey McAdoo, 6-3, 180, has committed to Florida State. The remaining six are still open.

“We’ve started to get pretty close,” Courtney said. “We started our group text. We text each other almost every day. I hope that can change a lot of things. Me and JJ have been pushing hard to get them to stay in state. We know to be the best we can be we need to go back to the Jay Wright, Chris Gragg days, Marcus Monk and Darren McFadden days. When all the best guys in the state stayed in the state. That’s when we can compete for a national championship.”

Courtney isn’t limiting his recruiting to inside the state though.

“While I still shout out to some of the guys out of state that I’m trying to build a relationship with,” Courtney said. “Because you know the state of Arkansas doesn’t have that many kids to run an entire team. We’ve got to get all of them and still go out and get some out of state. If we can get all the people we’re after hard right now we’ll be at the top of that list before you know it.”

One such out of state prospect being sought by the Hogs and Courtney is Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic defensive end Curlee Thomas, 6-5, 245.

“That’s my guy,” Courtney said of Thomas. “I talk to him quite a bit.”

Courtney chose Arkansas over offers from Purdue, FIU, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Michigan State, UTSA, Tulane, Kansas State, Arkansas State, North Texas, Baylor, TCU and Kansas.

Courtney is also still recruiting McAdoo hoping to flip him to Arkansas.