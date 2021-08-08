Future Razorback Mani Powell Moves to Fayetteville, Will Play Senior Season for Purple Dogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Canton (Ohio) McKinley linebacker Mani Powell is the newest Fayetteville Purple Dog.

Powell, 6-2, 230, is now living in Fayettville and will play for the Purple Dogs in 2021 then enroll at the University of Arkansas in January.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Powell said of being in Fayetteville. “It’s always good to get to know the place you are going to be for awhile.”

Powell and his mother moved to Fayetteville.

“Me and my mom were stuck on Fayetteville and how much we loved it here when we were on our visit,” Powell said. “So we made the decision to bring our household here and get used to the place.”

Powell committed to the Hogs on July 2.