Game time announced for Georgia matchup on ESPN

Arkansas football’s week five matchup at Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 2, has been slated for an 11 a.m. CT kick and will air on ESPN.

Arkansas currently sits at No. 16 in the AP Poll, while the Bulldogs are ranked No. 2. The Bulldogs have an 11-4 lead in the all-time series. The Razorbacks are making their first trip to Athens since Sept. 18, 2010, a 31-24 Arkansas win.

This weekend, Arkansas takes on No. 7 Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas to open SEC play at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 25. The game will air on CBS. For ticket information call the Razorback Ticket Center at 479.575.5151 or click here.