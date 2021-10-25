Game Time Announcement: Mississippi State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s week nine matchup against Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will kick at 3 p.m. CT and air on SEC Network.

The Razorbacks lead the all-time series against the Bulldogs, 17-13-1, and defeated No. 16 Mississippi State in Starkville last year, 21-14.

For ticket information call the Razorback Ticket Center at 479.575.5151 or click here. For ticket information call the Razorback Ticket Center at 479.575.5151 or click here.