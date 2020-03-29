Gatorade Player of the Year Jaylin Williams Opens Up On Future as a Razorback

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Thursday was a day that Razorbacks commit Jaylin Williams had worked towards his whole life. That morning, the Fort Smith Northside big man was named the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year.

Jaylin talks with FOX16’s Nick Walters on his reaction to the award, what separates his game on the next level, and his fit in his future home of Fayetteville.

Williams is a 6’9, 4-star center who is the top-rated 2020 basketball recruit in Arkansas, nationally ranked as 13th at his position. He is accompanied in the Razorbacks’ class by Davonte Davis, KK Robinson, and Moses Moody.