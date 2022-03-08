FAYETTEVILLE — Derby Class of 2023 four-star running back Dylan Edwards was the Gatorade Player of Year in Kansas in 2021.

Edwards, 5-9, 165, was among the recruits at Arkansas on Saturday for the Prospect Day. As a junior, Edwards carried 209 times for 2,603 yards and 40 touchdowns. He finished the season with 3,214 all-purpose yards. He holds 28 offers at this time.

Following the visit, Edwards talked about how it went for him.

“It was a great day,” Edwards said. “I met a lot of coaches, and you know through this process you’re just building relationships and having a good time.”

Arkansas talked to Edwards about all the business ties the school has which the running back was impressed.

“Just the backing the school has,” Edwards said. “They have Tyson chicken, Jerry Jones, Walmart, places like that – Dillards – that really support this team and it’s a very family-oriented program and I can’t wait to be back.”

Obviously being a running back, Edwards liked the production Arkansas got from its backs last season.

“298 yards-per-game,” Edwards said. “That’s crazy. So it definitely opened my eyes to new opportunities and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

As far as top schools right now, Edwards has a few that are high on his list.

“Right now I’m looking at Oklahoma, K-State, Nebraska, Jackson State, Washington, places like that,” Edwards said. “I’m just weighing all my options and my recruitment is fully open. I’m not down to a few schools, I’m open to everybody.”

Where does Arkansas sit on the list?

“They sit pretty high,” Edwards said. “I have some great people here that I know that like it here already, so it all depends on when I’ll be back – and I will be back.”

Who is the player telling you good things about Arkansas?

“Jordan Crook, you know he’s a great guy I met today and he said he liked it,” Edwards said. “He was a mid-year guy and I’m gonna be a mid-year guy too so I can’t wait to be back.”

Despite a great season in 2021, Edwards is still working to get better this fall.

“I just want to get bigger,” Edwards said. “That’s gonna come with time though, it’s nothing major but I’m gonna do what I need to do.”

Click here for highlights.