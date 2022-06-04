FAYEtTEVILLE — June is a busy month for the football coaches at the University of Arkansas.

In addition to hosting various camps, they also will be hosting several official visitors and others on an unofficial trip. Arkansas enters this period with 11 verbal pledges. They are also handing out new offers including the twin brother of a recruit already pledged to the Hogs.

Bixby (Okla.) Class of 2023 wide receiver, defensive back Dylan Hasz, 6-0, 175, is the brother of tight end Luke Hasz, 6-3, 228. Hasz committed to Arkansas on Jan. 22 after originally being committed to Oklahoma.

Dylan plays both ways for Bixby. On offense in 2021, he caught 24 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, Hasz had 28 tackles, 17 solo, one for loss, 12 pass breakups, returned one kickoff 16 yards and 14 punts for 214 yards.

Dylan was offered by Arkansas on Tuesday. He also has offers from Pittsburg (Kan.) State, Air Force, Tulsa, Navy, Central Oklahoma, South Dakota, Northern Colorado, Eastern Illinois and has a preferred walk-on offer from Oklahoma (when Lincoln Riley was the coach).

Down to Five

Denton (Texas) Ryan Class of 2023 four-star running back Kalib Hicks has 25 offers, but on June 2 he cut that list down to five.

Hicks, 6-0, 200, now has Arkansas, Oklahoma, Miami, TCU and Alabama as his favorites. Hicks comes from one of the top recruiting schools in Texas at Denton Ryan. Arkansas signed former Denton Ryan five-star and Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders in December. He went through spring drills with the Hogs.

Arkansas is also recruiting Class of 2023 four-star cornerback Chance Rucker, 6-1, 180, from Denton Ryan. Rucker will take an official visit to Arkansas on the June 10-12 weekend. Rucker came to Arkansas for a couple of unofficial visits in the spring.

As a junior, Hicks rushed 216 times for 1,448 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also caught seven passes for 87 yards.

Official Visits

It appears the first one in June will be 8-10. Towson (Md.) Concordia Prep defensive tackle Ayombami Tifase, 6-4, 305, is slated to visit at that time.

He will crowd three visits into six days it appears. He will be at Virginia Tech June 6 and then head to Arkansas and following that he goes to Florida State June 10. Deke Adams is recruiting him.

The June 10-12 weekend is slated to be a very big one at Arkansas. The Razorbacks have a couple of camps starting June 12.

The ones slated to be at Arkansas June 10-12 are Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding offensive lineman Madden Sanker, 6-4, 305; Frisco (Texas) Wakeland offensive lineman Connor Stroh, 6-7, 345; Houston Klein Forest linebacker Brad Spence, 6-3, 230; Gardendale (Ala.) cornerback Dallas Young, 6-1, 180; Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove linebacker Everett Roussaw, 6-2, 220; Pinson Valley (Ala.) safety T.J. Metcalf, 6-1, 180, and Rucker.